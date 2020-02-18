19-year-old dies following head-on collision in Joyceville: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old man from Elgin has died following a head-on collision on over the weekend.

OPP say the collision occurred around 10:45 p.m. Monday evening on Highway 15 between Sunbury Road and Sutherland Drive in Joyceville.

A car was reportedly heading northbound on Highway 15 when it collided with a southbound pickup truck, OPP say.

The driver of the car, Percival French, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 15 was closed between Sandhill Road and Leo Lake Road for several hours for the investigation of the collision.

Police say they aren’t anticipating any charges.

