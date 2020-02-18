Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Team Saskatchewan moves to 3–1 at the Scotties with win over the Team Alberta

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted February 18, 2020 10:26 am
Team Saskatchewan skip, Robyn Silvernagle makes a shot during draw 8 against team Alberta at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw, Sask., Feb.17, 2020. .
Team Saskatchewan skip, Robyn Silvernagle makes a shot during draw 8 against team Alberta at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw, Sask., Feb.17, 2020. . Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press

Team Saskatchewan moved to 3–1 at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts following a 7–5 win over Team Alberta on Monday night.

The win moves Saskatchewan into a three-way tie for second place with Team Northern Ontario and Alberta.

“We all played really well. We played a strong game together and hopefully we can just keep doing that for the rest of the week,” said Team Saskatchewan skip Robyn Silvernagle.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan’s Silvernagle leans on Lawton in Tournament of Hearts

Saskatchewan trailed 3–2 heading into the fifth end, but scored three times to take a 5–3 lead. Saskatchewan never looked back.

When asked if she believed it was her team’s best game of the tournament she replied with “100 per cent, by all four of us.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Jessie (Hunkin) curled real well last night (Sunday) and the rest of us curled good enough, but yes as a team, tonight (Monday) was a solid performance,” Silvernagle said.

With Alberta’s strong start to the Scotties, Silvernagle said it was important for Saskatchewan to give it everything they had.

READ MORE: Team Canada’s Chelsea Carey looks to repeat Scotties win with dad by her side

“Sometimes when you know a team is playing really well, you know you have to bring your A-game and curl really well to keep up,” Silvernagle said.

Saskatchewan will turn their attention to a struggling Team Quebec, who owns a 0–4 record.

The two teams square off at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Team Canada’s Chelsea Carey looks to repeat Scotties win with dad by her side
Team Canada’s Chelsea Carey looks to repeat Scotties win with dad by her side
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon SportsRegina SportsCurlingScotties Tournament of HeartsScottiesTeam SaskatchewanTeam AlbertaRobyn Silvernagle
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.