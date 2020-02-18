Team Saskatchewan moves to 3–1 at the Scotties with win over the Team Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Team Saskatchewan moved to 3–1 at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts following a 7–5 win over Team Alberta on Monday night.

The win moves Saskatchewan into a three-way tie for second place with Team Northern Ontario and Alberta.

“We all played really well. We played a strong game together and hopefully we can just keep doing that for the rest of the week,” said Team Saskatchewan skip Robyn Silvernagle.

Saskatchewan trailed 3–2 heading into the fifth end, but scored three times to take a 5–3 lead. Saskatchewan never looked back.

When asked if she believed it was her team’s best game of the tournament she replied with “100 per cent, by all four of us.”

“Jessie (Hunkin) curled real well last night (Sunday) and the rest of us curled good enough, but yes as a team, tonight (Monday) was a solid performance,” Silvernagle said.

With Alberta’s strong start to the Scotties, Silvernagle said it was important for Saskatchewan to give it everything they had.

“Sometimes when you know a team is playing really well, you know you have to bring your A-game and curl really well to keep up,” Silvernagle said.

Saskatchewan will turn their attention to a struggling Team Quebec, who owns a 0–4 record.

The two teams square off at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

