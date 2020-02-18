Menu

Crime

14-year-old boy in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in Oshawa

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 18, 2020 6:52 am
Updated February 18, 2020 7:12 am
A photo of emergency crews on scene in Oshawa after a boy was hit by a vehicle Tuesday night.
A photo of emergency crews on scene in Oshawa after a boy was hit by a vehicle Tuesday night. Colin Williamson

Durham Regional Police say a 14-year-old boy has life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Oshawa on Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to Stevenson Road North at around 8:10 p.m.

Police told Global News they believe the teen was on a motorized vehicle, possibly an e-bike, when he was hit.

The boy was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre. As of Tuesday morning, he is still in life-threatening condition.

READ MORE: Man dead following collision between car, transit bus in Whitby, Durham police say

The driver did not remain at the scene. Police have not yet provided a suspect or vehicle description.

Stevenson Road North was closed between Conlin and Taunton roads for the investigation, but the roadway has since re-opened.

