14-year-old boy in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police say a 14-year-old boy has life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Oshawa on Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to Stevenson Road North at around 8:10 p.m.

Police told Global News they believe the teen was on a motorized vehicle, possibly an e-bike, when he was hit.

The boy was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre. As of Tuesday morning, he is still in life-threatening condition.

The driver did not remain at the scene. Police have not yet provided a suspect or vehicle description.

Stevenson Road North was closed between Conlin and Taunton roads for the investigation, but the roadway has since re-opened.

