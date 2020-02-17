Ontario government looking into visibility concerns around new licence plates

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government says they are looking into concerns surrounding the new provincial licence plates after a number of complaints were raised around visibility.

In a statement, Nicko Vavassis, a spokesperson for Office of the Minister of Government and Consumer Services said, “The government consulted with key stakeholders, including our law enforcement partners, to test the readability, reflectivity and functionality of the new high definition plate design.”

“We have been made aware that some Ontarians are reporting concerns with readability to the naked-eye under certain light conditions. We take this feedback seriously, value the input of Ontario drivers and law enforcement stakeholders and are currently looking into this,” the statement said.

People have been commenting on the new licence plates on social media, complaining about the lack of visibility.

Those new #ontario license plates need to be recalled. They are extremely hard to read at night. Your headlights need to be directly on in order to see. #onpoli @fordnation I can see this being a problem for @PeelPolice @OPP @TorontoPolice — Brennen (@brennenkovic) February 14, 2020

Has anyone else noticed that the new Ontario license plates are not visible/clear at night??? #onpoli #newONplates #brutal — martha canuck (@marthacanuck) February 14, 2020

Ok, this was taken off duty in a relatively well lit parking lot with my headlights on. Did anyone consult with police before designing and manufacturing the new Ontario licence plates? They’re virtuallly unreadable at night. pic.twitter.com/CoLxnp3iTQ — Sgt Steve Koopman (@SgtKoopman) February 16, 2020

Global News reached out to 407 Express Toll Route and Kevin Sack, a spokesperson, said there have been no issues with the new plates.

On Feb. 1, regular series passenger licence plates were given the new design of a blue background and white writing, with the words “A Place to Grow,” stamped at the bottom.

Licence plates in Ontario were previously stamped with the phrase “Yours to Discover.” The slogan has been on most plates in the province since the early 1980s.

– With Files from Travis Dhanraj.