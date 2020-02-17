Andrew Mangiapane leads Flames over Ducks 6-4

Send this page to someone via email

CALGARY – Andrew Mangiapane scored his first career hat-trick and added an assist as the Calgary Flames used five third-period goals for a 6-4 comeback win over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday.

With the home side trailing 3-1, Mangiapane’s 12th goal and second of the afternoon at 4:46 got the comeback started. After Sam Bennett tied it 19 seconds later, Mangiapane set up Matthew Tkachuk at 12:59. Tkachuk’s initial shot was stopped, but he fired in the rebound from a scramble.

Mangiapane capped off his evening with an empty-net goal, taking a pass from Johnny Gaudreau. Mangiapane’s four-point afternoon was also a career-high.

Sean Monahan scored what held up as the winner for Calgary (31-24-6), which snapped a four-game losing skid on home ice.

Adam Henrique, Jakob Silfverberg, Nicolas Deslauriers and Devin Shore, with four seconds remaining, scored for Anaheim (24-28-7). The Ducks had gone six straight on the road without a regulation loss.

Cam Talbot made 26 saves for the win. He improves to 9-9-1.

Ryan Miller, who was peppered with 43 shots, took the loss. He falls to 7-6-3.

Leading 2-1 after 20 minutes, Anaheim made it a two-goal cushion at 3:05 when Deslauriers’s shot from the sideboards caromed sharply off the skate of Flames defenceman Michael Stone and went over Talbot’s shoulder.

But the Flames dug in and responded big time with five straight goals.

The Ducks opened the scoring 5:53 into the second, taking advantage of a turnover inside the Anaheim blueline by Bennett. Nick Ritchie corralled the loose puck and sprung Henrique on a breakway and on a move from in-close, he just managed to squeeze a shot through the pads of Talbot.

Mangiapane tied it up less than a minute later, burying Noah Hanifin’s rebound, but another costly mistake led to the Ducks re-taking the lead at 10:37.

Hanifin mishandled the puck in his own end allowing Silfverberg to stroll in alone on Talbot and he scored a nifty deke.

Notes: Monahan’s 190th career goal moves him into eighth on the Flames all-time list, tied with Joe Mullen… Prior to the game, Flames placed C Derek Ryan (flu) on IR and called up C Glenn Gawdin, 22, from Stockton, in case ailing C Mikael Backlund, also wasn’t well enough to play. But Backlund suited up, so Gawdin’s NHL debut must wait… Ducks D Korbinian Holzer played in his 200th career game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2020.