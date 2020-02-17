OHL Roundup: Monday, February 17, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

SARNIA, Ont. – Tyler Tucker had two goals and seven assists, and Jack Wismer added a goal and three helpers as the Flint Firebirds downed the Sarnia Sting 12-7 on Monday in Ontario Hockey League play.

Evgeniy Oksentyuk struck twice to help Flint extend its franchise-record win streak to 13 games.

Brennan Othmann, Jake Durham and Connor Roberts each had a goal and an assist while Emmet Pierce, Riley McCourt, Jack Phibbs and Cody Morgan also scored for the Firebirds (35-17-2).

Peter Stratis, Nolan Burke, Ty Voit, Jacob Perreault, Marko Jakovljevic, Eric Hjorth and Theo Hill all found the back of the net for the Sting (18-31-6).

Anthony Popovich kicked out 29 shots for Flint.

Ethan Langevin allowed six goals on 17 shots in 31 minutes of work before giving way to Benjamin Gaudreau, who stopped 19-of-25 shots in relief to take the loss for Sarnia.

PETES 5 WOLVES 2

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Nick Robertson had two goals and two assists, giving him 46 goals in 40 games, and the Petes (33-20-3) halted Sudbury’s (29-25-1) four-game win streak.

—

KNIGHTS 4 67’S 2

OTTAWA — Brett Bochu made 43 saves and Jonathan Gruden potted the winner at 18:21 of the third period as London (37-14-2) doubled up the 67’s (42-9-1).

—

GENERALS 4 ATTACK 3 (OT)

OSHAWA, Ont. — Allan McShane forced overtime at 16:36 of the third, and Brett Neumann followed with his 41st of the season at 1:34 of the extra period to lift the Generals (28-18-8) over Owen Sound (26-21-7).

—

COLTS 5 FRONTENACS 2

KINGSTON, Ont. — Evan Vierling scored a hat trick and Arturs Silovs kicked out 26 shots as Barrie (25-23-5) dealt the Frontenacs (17-33-4) their fifth straight loss.

—

OTTERS 4 STEELHEADS 0

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Aidan Campbell stopped 29 shots — including all 15 in the third period to preserve the shutout — as Erie (23-20-11) blanked the Steelheads (24-26-5).

—

STORM 3 GREYHOUNDS 2 (SO)

GUELPH, Ont. — Nico Daws made 31 saves in 65 minutes, then stopped 7-of-8 shootout attempts, and Danny Zhilkin produced the winner as the Storm (28-19-7) edged Sault Ste. Marie (25-28-3).

—

RANGERS 7 BULLDOGS 6

HAMILTON — Riley Damiani capped five unanswered goals at 16:07 of the third period, and Kitchener (34-14-7) erased a 6-2 deficit to beat the Bulldogs (23-25-7).

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2020.

