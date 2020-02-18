Kingston families enjoy outdoors and nice weather for Family Day activities

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston families came early and in the hundreds to the Little Cataraqui Creek Conservation area.

A sunny day is all the encouragement area residents needed to show up to partake in a wealth of activities.

The Cataraqui Region Conservation Authority’s London Buss said Family Day is a busy day in the conservation area.

“We have rock painting, as well, we’re running cross-country skiing, snowshoeing,” she said.

Another popular highlight is feeding the Chickadees along the more than a dozen kilometres of groomed trails at Little Cataraqui Creek, Buss added.

“They’re wild birds, they’re just (so) used to people that they’ll land on your hand, your head, your shoulders, wherever you want them to eat some seeds from.”

Story continues below advertisement

Nine-year-old Preslee Marsh went with her family to Fort Henry Hill.

Tobogganing on the hill is a Kingston right of passage and, according to Marsh, is a far better way to spend the day than being at school.

“I like to just hang out and when you’re at school you’re being told what to do.”

Kingstonians were also down at market square behind city hall skating, drinking hot chocolate and staying warm near the fire pits.