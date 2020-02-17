Man critically injured after falling from moving limousine in downtown Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after falling from a moving limousine in downtown Calgary’s Beltline area Sunday night.

Police were called around 7:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of 11 Avenue S.W., for reports of a man suffering serious injuries.

Investigators believe the man was a passenger in a limousine and had gotten out of the vehicle. Police told Global News the man was taking part in a social gathering and other people were also in the limo.

Shortly after exiting the vehicle, police said the man reportedly attempted to stand on the running board and hold onto the outside of the vehicle while it was in motion.

The limousine drove a short distance down 11 Avenue S.W., before the man fell off near the intersection with 12 Street S.W.

EMS responded and took the man to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Calgary police said this kind of incident is “preventable, because passengers should always remain in their seats while a vehicle is moving; including in a limo.”

The road was closed for several hours while the Calgary police traffic reconstruction unit investigated.

Investigators are looking into whether drugs or alcohol were factors for the victim.

Speed, alcohol or drugs on the part of the limousine driver were not believed to have been a factor.

Calgary Police Service officers continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

