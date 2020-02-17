Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Fire

Garage fire causes $100,000 in damage, say Peterborough fire officials

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 17, 2020 9:33 am
Garage fire breaks out at Farmcrest Ave. home in Peterborough
WATCH: No one was injured when a garage fire broke out Sunday morning at a home on Farmcrest Avenue in Peterborough.

No one was injured after a fire tore through the garage at a home in Peterborough on Sunday morning.

Just before noon, Peterborough Fire Services responded to a report of smoke coming out of a garage attached to a single-family dwelling on Farmcrest Avenue.

According to acting platoon chief LLoyd Dozois, fire crews found heavy smoke and flames pouring out the front of the garage.

READ MORE: Fire destroys two businesses in Lakefield

Dozois says a passerby alerted occupants in the home who were able to exit safely.

He said crews quickly got the blaze under control and managed to contain it to the garage area.

Damage is pegged at $100,000, Dozois said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Peterborough City/County Paramedics, Peterborough Police Services and Peterborough Utility Services also attended the scene.

Colborne house fire deemed suspicious: OPP
Colborne house fire deemed suspicious: OPP
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireHouse FireGarage FirePeterborough Fire ServicesFarmcrest AvenueFarmcrest Avenue FireHouse fire Peterborough
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.