Garage fire causes $100,000 in damage, say Peterborough fire officials

No one was injured after a fire tore through the garage at a home in Peterborough on Sunday morning.

Just before noon, Peterborough Fire Services responded to a report of smoke coming out of a garage attached to a single-family dwelling on Farmcrest Avenue.

According to acting platoon chief LLoyd Dozois, fire crews found heavy smoke and flames pouring out the front of the garage.

Dozois says a passerby alerted occupants in the home who were able to exit safely.

He said crews quickly got the blaze under control and managed to contain it to the garage area.

Damage is pegged at $100,000, Dozois said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Peterborough City/County Paramedics, Peterborough Police Services and Peterborough Utility Services also attended the scene.

