Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Twitter act of kindness between Alberta and Manitoba women catches attention of Jann Arden

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted February 16, 2020 6:21 pm
Canadian singer and actress Jann Arden poses for a photograph in Toronto on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette.
Canadian singer and actress Jann Arden poses for a photograph in Toronto on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette.

An online exchange between two women across the Prairies has caught the attention of a Canadian icon.

It all started when Winnipeg’s Rita Gordon joined Twitter on Feb. 6 to send out a tweet directed at Jann Arden, hoping to attract the attention of the artist after she was priced out of buying tickets for the singer’s Manitoba show.

Story continues below advertisement

But it wasn’t Arden who initially noticed the tweet; Pauline Ehle from Lloydminster, Alta., came across it and decided to buy a fourth-row ticket for Gordon.

Ehle said she “just kind of did it” because she had been in the same situation in the 90s when she was a new Arden fan.

“At that time, I couldn’t afford to go to one of her concerts, so now I thought, ‘Well, I’m having a good month, why not?'”  Ehle said Sunday.

Tweet This

READ MORE: ‘Angel’ plumber sends elderly woman with cancer a bill for $0

Then, the unexpected happened.

Arden noticed the exchange and reached out to Ehle, offering to meet up with her.

Story continues below advertisement

“I am still numb,” said Ehle. “I’ve loved Jann for the longest time, admired her, and have a lot of respect for her and what she does.

“For her to actually reach out, that was amazing.”

Tweet This

Ehle has tickets to three upcoming Jann Arden shows: Saskatoon, Calgary and Lethbridge. She told Arden she would like to meet the singer at the Saskatoon show because she has seen the singer there before and enjoyed the venue.

“I really didn’t expect anything from this,” Ehle said. “It was just something in my heart that I wanted to do.”

Jann Arden inducted into Music Hall of Fame
Jann Arden inducted into Music Hall of Fame

Jann Arden’s 2020 tour kicks off March 15 in Saskatoon — the show at which she is set to meet up with Ehle.

The Juno-award winning singer will visit every province during the tour.

Jann Arden on her new show
Jann Arden on her new show
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Random Acts of KindnessAct of Kindnessjann ardenjann arden alberta womanjann arden twitterjann arden viral fanjann arden winnipeg womantwitter act of kindness
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.