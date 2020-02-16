Twitter act of kindness between Alberta and Manitoba women catches attention of Jann Arden

Send this page to someone via email

An online exchange between two women across the Prairies has caught the attention of a Canadian icon.

It all started when Winnipeg’s Rita Gordon joined Twitter on Feb. 6 to send out a tweet directed at Jann Arden, hoping to attract the attention of the artist after she was priced out of buying tickets for the singer’s Manitoba show.

My 1st tweet goes to @jannarden . I am 30, was totally willing to go sit in the back by myself at your concert in Wpg, but when I saw the price of the cheapest tickets.. where can I sell my kidney. Your fan since 1995, Rita Gordon! Xoxo — Rita Gordon (@RitaGor25951035) February 6, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

But it wasn’t Arden who initially noticed the tweet; Pauline Ehle from Lloydminster, Alta., came across it and decided to buy a fourth-row ticket for Gordon.

Ehle said she “just kind of did it” because she had been in the same situation in the 90s when she was a new Arden fan.

“At that time, I couldn’t afford to go to one of her concerts, so now I thought, ‘Well, I’m having a good month, why not?'” Ehle said Sunday. Tweet This

Then, the unexpected happened.

Arden noticed the exchange and reached out to Ehle, offering to meet up with her.

Pauline!! I would love to meet you!! It’s the least I can do. Your kindness is inspiring!! DM and I’ll make it happen —(if you want…) https://t.co/YVQbXcIyCN — jann arden (@jannarden) February 16, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

“I am still numb,” said Ehle. “I’ve loved Jann for the longest time, admired her, and have a lot of respect for her and what she does.

“For her to actually reach out, that was amazing.” Tweet This

Ehle has tickets to three upcoming Jann Arden shows: Saskatoon, Calgary and Lethbridge. She told Arden she would like to meet the singer at the Saskatoon show because she has seen the singer there before and enjoyed the venue.

“I really didn’t expect anything from this,” Ehle said. “It was just something in my heart that I wanted to do.”

0:47 Jann Arden inducted into Music Hall of Fame Jann Arden inducted into Music Hall of Fame

Jann Arden’s 2020 tour kicks off March 15 in Saskatoon — the show at which she is set to meet up with Ehle.

The Juno-award winning singer will visit every province during the tour.

8:19 Jann Arden on her new show Jann Arden on her new show