Crime

Police seek man who allegedly threw 87-year-old woman to the ground in North York robbery

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 16, 2020 11:34 am
Police released this photo of a suspected wanted in connection with a robbery near Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West on Feb. 7. .
Police released this photo of a suspected wanted in connection with a robbery near Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West on Feb. 7. . Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police say they are searching for a man who allegedly threw an 87-year-old woman to the ground from her walker during a robbery in North York.

Police said they were called to the area of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West around 2 p.m. on Feb. 7 for reports of a robbery.

Investigators said an elderly woman entered the lobby of an apartment building when she was approached by an unknown man.

Police allege the man then threw the woman onto the ground and robbed her of personal items — including memorabilia from her late husband — before fleeing the area.

Officers previously released photos of a suspect wanted in connection with the incident and released additional photos on Sunday in the hope that someone would come forward with information.

Story continues below advertisement

He’s described as being tall with a heavy build. Police said he was wearing oval-shaped glasses, a Northface winter jacket, a grey Jordan baseball cap, a two-tone dark and light coloured scarf covering his face, dark pants, white gloves, and black and white running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Investigators also released this image of the suspect.
Investigators also released this image of the suspect. Handout / Toronto Police
