Man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Brampton: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Peel Regional Police say a pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after being a hit by a car in Brampton Saturday evening.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Bovaird Drive and Brisdale Drive after receiving reports of a collision around 9 p.m.

Paramedics transported one man to local hospital in critical condition.

There is no word on whether or not the vehicle stayed on scene.

The Major Collision Bureau has taken over the investigation and roads closures are expected in the area.

Motor vehicle collision – P200059968 – Pedestrian struck in area of Brisdale Dr. & Bovaird Dr., Brampton – Injuries are life-threatening

Road Closures: East & Westbound traffic at A/M intersection – PRP Major Collision Bureau assuming carriage of investigation — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) February 16, 2020

Story continues below advertisement