Canada

Man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Brampton: police

By Katherine Aylesworth Global News
Posted February 15, 2020 10:56 pm
A man is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton Saturday night. .
A man is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton Saturday night. . Andrew Collins / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after being a hit by a car in Brampton Saturday evening.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Bovaird Drive and Brisdale Drive after receiving reports of a collision around 9 p.m.

Paramedics transported one man to local hospital in critical condition.

READ MORE: Scarborough man charged for misleading police after fatal Pickering hit-and-run

There is no word on whether or not the vehicle stayed on scene.

The Major Collision Bureau has taken over the investigation and roads closures are expected in the area.


