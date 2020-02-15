Man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Brampton: police

Peel Regional Police say a pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after being a hit by a car in Brampton Saturday evening.
Emergency crews responded to the area of Bovaird Drive and Brisdale Drive after receiving reports of a collision around 9 p.m.
Paramedics transported one man to local hospital in critical condition.
There is no word on whether or not the vehicle stayed on scene.
The Major Collision Bureau has taken over the investigation and roads closures are expected in the area.
