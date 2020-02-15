Menu

Canada

No mail for West Kelowna mobile home park, Canada Post says mailboxes need repairs

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 15, 2020 8:01 pm
Canada Post deemed the mailboxes were not safe enough to deliver the mail, after numerous break-ins. .
Corinna McIsaac

For three months, residents at a mobile home park in West Kelowna have not received their mail.

They say they have no idea when the problem will be fixed.

“What’s going to happen?” said Corinna McIsaac, a Jubilee Mobile Home Park resident. “If the mailboxes are going to come next month, two months? We have no idea.“

Last December, their mailboxes were broken into, and afterward, Canada Post deemed the mailboxes not secure enough to deliver the mail.

When Global News reached out to the Canada post in December, it said, “the mailboxes are in need of repairs and mail cannot be delivered.”

Canada Post went on to say, “the mailboxes are privately owned, the responsibility is on the property management to repair them.”

Residents have then been forced to pick up their mail from downtown Kelowna.

“It’s been impossible,” said Kathie Newell, a Jubilee Mobile Home Park resident. “I’ve only done it twice, went for a third time and they told me it’s been sent back because I took to long.”

Adding to the inconvenience, the mail office is only open during weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“People are working, when are you supposed to do it?” said McIsaac.

Residents say the lack of communication between them and the property management company has led to frustration.

“Pad rent increases, we get the notice for that. Something important like this, we aren’t getting any communication,” said Newell.

“I think it’s too much of a disconnect, and we can’t trust the information we do get.”

Residents say they read a notice saying the new mailboxes would be installed in seven weeks, but that time period has come and gone.

Repeated attempts to contact the park’s management company were unsuccessful.

