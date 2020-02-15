Menu

Canada

Quebec couple on quarantined Japanese cruise ship test positive for COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 15, 2020 12:43 pm
Updated February 15, 2020 12:44 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Champagne says 12 Canadians from Diamond Princess cruise at Japan health facilities
WATCH: Coronavirus outbreak: Champagne says 12 Canadians from Diamond Princess cruise at Japan health facilities

An elderly Quebecois couple aboard the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The couple’s daughter told The Canadian Press in an interview that Diane and Bernard Menard, both 75 years old, called around 2:30 a.m today to inform the family.

READ MORE: U.S. to evacuate citizens from Japanese cruise ship quarantined over coronavirus

Chantal Menard says her parents are feeling weak and fragile and are confined to their cabin on the cruise ship, which has been under quarantine at a port city southwest of Tokyo since Feb. 5.

She says the couple from Gatineau, Que., are currently waiting to be transported by ambulance to a military hospital where they will be kept in isolation until they no longer test positive for the virus.

Coronavirus outbreak: Japanese minister says U.S. to evacuate citizens on board Diamond Princess
Coronavirus outbreak: Japanese minister says U.S. to evacuate citizens on board Diamond Princess

So far, 14 Canadians are among the 285 people from the ship who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, after 67 new cases were found Saturday.



The viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 67,000 people globally, mostly in the central Chinese province of Hubei.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
