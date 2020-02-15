Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Security guard seriously injured in stabbing near Toronto’s Rebel nightclub

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 15, 2020 10:05 am
Rebel nightclub is seen in this file photo.
Rebel nightclub is seen in this file photo. Global News

Toronto police say a security guard was seriously injured in a stabbing near Rebel nightclub early Saturday.

Police said officers were called to 11 Polson Pier shortly before 3:30 a.m.

A man in his 40s, who was reported to be a security guard at the nightclub, was stabbed in the lower leg, police said.

READ MORE: Rebel nightclub shooting: 2 suspects charged in deaths of 2 men

He was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Toronto paramedics said they also transported a second man to hospital in serious condition, but there was no word on the nature of his injuries.

Police said a suspect was arrested in connection with the incident.

Investigators are in the process of reviewing security video to determine if other suspects remain outstanding, police said.

Story continues below advertisement
Toronto police identify man killed in west-end shooting
Toronto police identify man killed in west-end shooting
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoStabbingToronto crimetoronto police serviceToronto StabbingPolson PierREBEL nightclubnight club stabbingToronto night club
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.