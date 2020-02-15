Security guard seriously injured in stabbing near Toronto’s Rebel nightclub

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a security guard was seriously injured in a stabbing near Rebel nightclub early Saturday.

Police said officers were called to 11 Polson Pier shortly before 3:30 a.m.

A man in his 40s, who was reported to be a security guard at the nightclub, was stabbed in the lower leg, police said.

He was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Toronto paramedics said they also transported a second man to hospital in serious condition, but there was no word on the nature of his injuries.

Police said a suspect was arrested in connection with the incident.

Investigators are in the process of reviewing security video to determine if other suspects remain outstanding, police said.

