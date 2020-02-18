2020 Canadian Screen Awards: List of TV, movie nominees in the major categories

Send this page to someone via email

The nominees for the 2020 Canadian Screen Awards are in.

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television (the Canadian Academy) announced its full list of nominations for 141 different film, television and digital content categories in an official press release Tuesday.

Mary Kills People, Global’s end-of-life drama, received 11 nods, while the network’s hit reality TV series Big Brother Canada earned three nominations, including one for Best Reality Series.

Just Announced: The 2020 Canadian Screen Awards Nominees! Visit https://t.co/pvtXkaPh7e to see the full list. Congratulations to all!#CdnScreenAwards pic.twitter.com/PIviITHWEH — The Canadian Academy (@TheCdnAcademy) February 18, 2020

Global National has been recognized as a nominee for Best National Newscast, along with one of its anchors, Dawna Friesen, who was nominated for Best National Reporter.

Global BC News Hour at 6’s Rumina Daya has been given a nod for Best Local Reporter, with the show also earning a nomination for Best Local Newscast.

This year, hit comedy TV series Schitt’s Creek leads the nominees with 26 nods overall, as it gears up for its series finale later this year. Anne with an E takes a close second with 17 nominations.

‘Big Brother Canada’ host Arisa Cox. Corus/Global TV

Jason Priestley from Private Eyes will go up against Dan and Eugene Levy for the Best Lead Actor award, among others.

ET Canada has been nominated for two awards, including Best News Entertainment Series. Additionally, HGTV’s Island of Bryan has received four award nominations overall.

Regarding this year’s stacked lineup of categories and nominees, some members from the Canadian Academy shared their excitement.

“Whether our nominees are household names or not as well-known, we are privileged to celebrate their achievements at the Canadian Screen Awards,” said CEO Beth Janson.

“Supporting these voices has never been more important, and we are proud to be at the heart of those efforts,” she added.

Join us March 23 – March 27, 2020, for Canadian Screen Week’s industry conference and networking hub! Five days, 25 events, and 75 speakers sharing their insight at moderated panels, fireside chats, and networking cocktails.https://t.co/SGLjumLA3h pic.twitter.com/tdULwLWu60 — The Canadian Academy (@TheCdnAcademy) February 14, 2020

Chair of the Canadian Academy John Young said that “what was a moment is now a full-on movement, with Canadians and the content they create finally giving a voice to the vibrant communities they represent.”

“We are honoured to bring well-deserved attention to these incredible creative works,” he said.

The Canadian Screen Awards Gala will be broadcast live from Toronto on Sunday, March 29.

Here are the nominees in the major categories for both TV and film:

Best Drama Series

Anne with an E

Cardinal

Coroner

Mary Kills People

Vikings

Best Comedy Series

Jann

Kim’s Convenience

Letterkenny

Schitt’s Creek

Workin’ Moms

Best Entertainment News Series

Entertainment Tonight Canada

ETalk

ETalk Presents: TIFF 2018

Best Reality Series

The Amazing Race Canada

Big Brother Canada

Blown Away

The Great Canadian Baking Show

Top Chef Canada

Best Lifestyle Series

Home to Win

Island of Bryan

Mary’s Kitchen Crush

Property Brothers

Where to I Do?

Best Local Newscast

CBC Ottawa News at 6

CBC Windsor News at 6

City News

Global BC News Hour at 6

Best National Newscast

APTN National News

CBC News: The National

CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme

Global National

Melissa Ridgen, Dennis Ward (APTN National News)

Adrienne Arsenault, Rosemary Barton, Andrew Chang, Ian Hanomansing (CBC News: The National)

Lisa LaFlamme (CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme)

Dawna Friesen (Global National)

Best Local Reporter

Farrah Merali (CBC Toronto News at 6)

Angela Sterritt (CBC Vancouver News at 6)

Cynthia Mulligan (City News)

Rumina Daya (Global BC News Hour at 6)

Best Lead Actor (Drama Series)

Peter Mooney (Burden of Truth)

Billy Campbell (Cardinal)

Jerry O’Connell (Carter)

Roger Cross (Coroner)

Shawn Doyle (Unspeakable)

Best Lead Actress (Drama Series)

Amybeth McNulty (Anne with An E)

Karine Vanasse (Cardinal)

Serinda Swan (Coroner)

Lauren Lee Smith (Frankie Drake Mysteries)

Caroline Dhavernas (Mary Kills People)

Best Lead Actor (Comedy Series)

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Kim’s Convenience)

Jared Keeso (Letterkenny)

Jason Priestley (Private Eyes)

Daniel Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Best Lead Actress (Comedy Series)

Jann Arden (Jann)

Jean Yoon (Kim’s Convenience)

Michelle Mylett (Letterkenny)

Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Best Lifestyle Host

John Catucci (Big Food Bucket List)

Sangita Patel (Home to Win)

Bryan and Sarah Baeumler (Island of Bryan)

Mary Berg (Mary’s Kitchen Crush)

Drew and Jonathan Silver Scott (Property Brothers: Forever Home)

Best Motion Picture

Annie at 13,000 ft.

Antigone

The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open

The Twentieth Century

White Lie

Best Lead Actor (Film)

Gilbert Sicotte (And the Birds Rained Down)

Ryan McDonald (Black Conflux)

Mark O’Brien (Goalie)

Marc-André Grondin (Mafia Inc.)

Dan Beirne (The Twentieth Century)

Best Lead Actress (Film)

Deragh Campbell (Annie at 13,000 ft.)

Nahéma Ricci (Antigone)

Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers (The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open)

Violent Nelson (The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open)

Kacey Rohl (White Lie)

Best Supporting Actor (Film)

Rémy Girard (And the Birds Rained Down)

Matt Johnson (Annie at 13,000 ft.)

Andy McQueen (Disappearance at Clifton Hill)

Daniel Stern (James Vs. His Future Self)

Douglas Grégoire (Kuessipan)

Best Supporting Actress (Film)

Leanna Chea (14 Days, 12 Nights)

Nour Belkhira (Antigone)

Larissa Corriveau (Ghost Town Anthology)

Alison Midstokke (Happy Face)

Yamie Grégoire (Kuessipan)

Best Feature Length Documentary

Alexandre Le Fou

If You Could Read My Mind

Invisible Essence: The Little Prince

Nîpawistamâsowin: We Will Stand Up

Prey

—

For all remaining nominees, you can visit the official Canadian Academy wesbite.