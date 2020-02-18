2020 Canadian Screen Awards: List of TV, movie nominees in the major categories

The nominees for the 2020 Canadian Screen Awards are in.
The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television (the Canadian Academy) announced its full list of nominations for 141 different film, television and digital content categories in an official press release Tuesday.
Mary Kills People, Global’s end-of-life drama, received 11 nods, while the network’s hit reality TV series Big Brother Canada earned three nominations, including one for Best Reality Series.
Global National has been recognized as a nominee for Best National Newscast, along with one of its anchors, Dawna Friesen, who was nominated for Best National Reporter.
Global BC News Hour at 6’s Rumina Daya has been given a nod for Best Local Reporter, with the show also earning a nomination for Best Local Newscast.
This year, hit comedy TV series Schitt’s Creek leads the nominees with 26 nods overall, as it gears up for its series finale later this year. Anne with an E takes a close second with 17 nominations.
Jason Priestley from Private Eyes will go up against Dan and Eugene Levy for the Best Lead Actor award, among others.
ET Canada has been nominated for two awards, including Best News Entertainment Series. Additionally, HGTV’s Island of Bryan has received four award nominations overall.
Regarding this year’s stacked lineup of categories and nominees, some members from the Canadian Academy shared their excitement.
“Whether our nominees are household names or not as well-known, we are privileged to celebrate their achievements at the Canadian Screen Awards,” said CEO Beth Janson.
“Supporting these voices has never been more important, and we are proud to be at the heart of those efforts,” she added.
Chair of the Canadian Academy John Young said that “what was a moment is now a full-on movement, with Canadians and the content they create finally giving a voice to the vibrant communities they represent.”
“We are honoured to bring well-deserved attention to these incredible creative works,” he said.
The Canadian Screen Awards Gala will be broadcast live from Toronto on Sunday, March 29.
Here are the nominees in the major categories for both TV and film:
Best Drama Series
Anne with an E
Cardinal
Coroner
Mary Kills People
Vikings
Best Comedy Series
Jann
Kim’s Convenience
Letterkenny
Schitt’s Creek
Workin’ Moms
Best Entertainment News Series
Entertainment Tonight Canada
ETalk
ETalk Presents: TIFF 2018
Best Reality Series
The Amazing Race Canada
Big Brother Canada
Blown Away
The Great Canadian Baking Show
Top Chef Canada
Best Lifestyle Series
Home to Win
Island of Bryan
Mary’s Kitchen Crush
Property Brothers
Where to I Do?
Best Local Newscast
Home to Win
CBC Ottawa News at 6
CBC Windsor News at 6
City News
Global BC News Hour at 6
Best National Newscast
APTN National News
CBC News: The National
CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme
Global National
Melissa Ridgen, Dennis Ward (APTN National News)
Adrienne Arsenault, Rosemary Barton, Andrew Chang, Ian Hanomansing (CBC News: The National)
Lisa LaFlamme (CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme)
Dawna Friesen (Global National)
Best Local Reporter
Farrah Merali (CBC Toronto News at 6)
Angela Sterritt (CBC Vancouver News at 6)
Cynthia Mulligan (City News)
Rumina Daya (Global BC News Hour at 6)
Best Lead Actor (Drama Series)
Peter Mooney (Burden of Truth)
Billy Campbell (Cardinal)
Jerry O’Connell (Carter)
Roger Cross (Coroner)
Shawn Doyle (Unspeakable)
Best Lead Actress (Drama Series)
Amybeth McNulty (Anne with An E)
Karine Vanasse (Cardinal)
Serinda Swan (Coroner)
Lauren Lee Smith (Frankie Drake Mysteries)
Caroline Dhavernas (Mary Kills People)
Best Lead Actor (Comedy Series)
Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Kim’s Convenience)
Jared Keeso (Letterkenny)
Jason Priestley (Private Eyes)
Daniel Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
Best Lead Actress (Comedy Series)
Jann Arden (Jann)
Jean Yoon (Kim’s Convenience)
Michelle Mylett (Letterkenny)
Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)
Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
Best Lifestyle Host
John Catucci (Big Food Bucket List)
Sangita Patel (Home to Win)
Bryan and Sarah Baeumler (Island of Bryan)
Mary Berg (Mary’s Kitchen Crush)
Drew and Jonathan Silver Scott (Property Brothers: Forever Home)
Best Motion Picture
Annie at 13,000 ft.
Antigone
The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open
The Twentieth Century
White Lie
Best Lead Actor (Film)
Gilbert Sicotte (And the Birds Rained Down)
Ryan McDonald (Black Conflux)
Mark O’Brien (Goalie)
Marc-André Grondin (Mafia Inc.)
Dan Beirne (The Twentieth Century)
Best Lead Actress (Film)
Deragh Campbell (Annie at 13,000 ft.)
Nahéma Ricci (Antigone)
Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers (The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open)
Violent Nelson (The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open)
Kacey Rohl (White Lie)
Best Supporting Actor (Film)
Rémy Girard (And the Birds Rained Down)
Matt Johnson (Annie at 13,000 ft.)
Andy McQueen (Disappearance at Clifton Hill)
Daniel Stern (James Vs. His Future Self)
Douglas Grégoire (Kuessipan)
Best Supporting Actress (Film)
Leanna Chea (14 Days, 12 Nights)
Nour Belkhira (Antigone)
Larissa Corriveau (Ghost Town Anthology)
Alison Midstokke (Happy Face)
Yamie Grégoire (Kuessipan)
Best Feature Length Documentary
Alexandre Le Fou
If You Could Read My Mind
Invisible Essence: The Little Prince
Nîpawistamâsowin: We Will Stand Up
Prey
For all remaining nominees, you can visit the official Canadian Academy wesbite.
