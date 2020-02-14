Child porn charges laid against 18-year-old Guelph man

An 18-year-old Guelph man faces charges following a search warrant on Thursday by members of the Guelph Police Service internet child exploitation unit along with other officers in the west end of the city.
Police say an arrest was made after evidence was located.
Charges include possession, distribution and accessing child pornography.
Police did not disclose the name or address of the suspect.
The accused has a court date of March 27.
