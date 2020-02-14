Menu

Child porn charges laid against 18-year-old Guelph man

By Darren Baxter Global News
Posted February 14, 2020 1:15 pm
An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged with child pornography offences.
An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged with child pornography offences. Matt Carty/Global News

An 18-year-old Guelph man faces charges following a search warrant on Thursday by members of the Guelph Police Service internet child exploitation unit along with other officers in the west end of the city.

Police say an arrest was made after evidence was located.

READ MORE: Guelph police settle lawsuit, publicly apologize to man arrested in 2016

Charges include possession, distribution and accessing child pornography.

Police did not disclose the name or address of the suspect.

The accused has a court date of March 27.

