NSLC to open 14 new cannabis stores across province to improve access

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Liquor Corp. (NSLC) announced on Friday that new stores across the province will start selling cannabis to address geographical gaps and better fight the black market.

Finance and Treasury Board Minister Karen Casey said renovations will begin on 14 stores as soon as possible. Some of the new locations will be ready this fall, and all stores will be completed by the end of the next fiscal year.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia prepares for a new wave of commercial cannabis edibles

“We have recognized that online sales so far have not addressed areas of the province where there was a gap, and it is apparent that new customers want the in-store experience,” said Casey.

The addition of 14 new outlets will result in a total of 26 NSLC cannabis stores across Nova Scotia.

Story continues below advertisement

According to recent NSLC research, one of the reasons customers are buying from the black market is because there is no cannabis store in their area, so the new stores are meant to help address that issue.

READ MORE: ‘The sky didn’t fall’ — Police, lawyers still adjusting after cannabis legalization

New cannabis stores will be located in Annapolis Royal, Baddeck, Barrington Passage, Berwick, Elmsdale, Glace Bay, Liverpool, Mahone Bay, Bedford (Mill Cove), Port Hawkesbury, Sydney Mines, Dartmouth (Tacoma Drive), Tantallon and Tatamagouche.

Customers can also receive home delivery by ordering online through the NSLC cannabis website.