Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Trudeau says he’s confident CUSMA will pass through Parliament

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 14, 2020 11:22 am
Trudeau ends Africa trip to gain support for UNSC seat
WATCH ABOVE: Trudeau ends Africa trip to gain support for UNSC seat

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is telling U.S. lawmakers that he’s confident his Liberal government will “have the votes” for the House of Commons to ratify the new North American trade deal in the coming weeks.

READ MORE: Jason Kenney, Scott Moe say tensions with Ottawa started to ease

Trudeau made the comments during a meeting today with a congressional delegation on the margins of a global security conference in Munich.

He thanked members of the Senate and the House of Representatives — a bipartisan group led by Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham — for their support for the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which Congress passed late last year after House Democrats negotiated significant changes.

New NAFTA deal has ‘strong bipartisan support’ in U.S.: Freeland
New NAFTA deal has ‘strong bipartisan support’ in U.S.: Freeland

The agreement is expected to become the law of the land about three months after Canada passes its implementation bill.

Story continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump signed the U.S. bill last month and Mexico ratified last summer.

WATCH: Preliminary motion on CUSMA passed in House of Commons

The Liberals were reduced to a minority government in the October federal election and while the Bloc Quebecois is expected to oppose the deal and the NDP has called for a thorough review, Conservative MPs are expected to support it.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Justin TrudeautrudeauHouse of CommonsUSMCAcusmanew NAFTAMunichnew north american trade deal
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.