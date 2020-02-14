Trudeau says he’s confident CUSMA will pass through Parliament

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is telling U.S. lawmakers that he’s confident his Liberal government will “have the votes” for the House of Commons to ratify the new North American trade deal in the coming weeks.

Trudeau made the comments during a meeting today with a congressional delegation on the margins of a global security conference in Munich.

He thanked members of the Senate and the House of Representatives — a bipartisan group led by Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham — for their support for the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which Congress passed late last year after House Democrats negotiated significant changes.

The agreement is expected to become the law of the land about three months after Canada passes its implementation bill.

President Donald Trump signed the U.S. bill last month and Mexico ratified last summer.

The Liberals were reduced to a minority government in the October federal election and while the Bloc Quebecois is expected to oppose the deal and the NDP has called for a thorough review, Conservative MPs are expected to support it.