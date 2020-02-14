‘The Batman’: first look at Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader

Send this page to someone via email

Matt Reeves has sparked excitement across the globe among DC Comics fans after giving them a first look at their newest Batman: Robert Pattinson.

On Thursday afternoon, the critically acclaimed filmmaker — who is best known as the director of Cloverfield (2008) — shared an exclusive camera test from his upcoming film The Batman, which showed Pattinson, 33, as the caped crusader for the first time.

The 50-second snippet displays the latest iteration of Batman in a revamped costume as he stands in a dimly lit area covered with a red filter.

Though only a portion of the superhero can be seen, the footage highlights some of the finer details of the costume, including the iconic Batman logo — which looks to double as his trademark batarang weapon, too — a leather mask and, of course, Pattinson’s chiselled jawline.

As confirmed by Reeves, 53, in a later Tweet, the test footage was captured by Zero Dark Thirty cinematographer Greig Fraser — who will also shoot The Batman — with the intensely eerie and hard-hitting music being scored by Academy Award-winning composer Michael Giacchino (Up).

It’s currently unclear whether The Batman will be included as part of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), as Ben Affleck‘s take on Batman has already been featured in it with both Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and 2017’s Justice League.

As well as starring in The Batman, Affleck, 47, was set to direct the upcoming film, but Reeves took over directing duties in January 2017 after he stepped down from that role.

Furthermore, in 2019, the actor decided not to continue playing Batman, meaning Reeves got to choose his own actor for the role.

Robert Pattinson attends the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 18, 2019, in Paris, France. Dominique Charriau/WireImage

The Twilight star closed a deal with Warner Bros. to play the caped crusader last May.

Pattinson will become the second-youngest actor to ever play the superhero after Christian Bale, who was 31 when Batman Begins (2005) was released.

For the most part, fans of the superhero franchise seemed ecstatic upon seeing Pattinson as Batman for the first time.

The test footage quickly went viral on Twitter and prompted many to share their opinions about the actor and his new costume.

Here’s what some Twitter users had to say:

Ladies and Gentlemen , It’s Finally Here, Our First Look at: Robert Pattinson as Batman And it’s so beautiful#TheBatman pic.twitter.com/U6Mx4BFRav — Afram Malki (@AframMalki) February 14, 2020

I've been a supporter of Robert Pattinson for awhile now, watching as he built a reputation doing smaller indie films and gained critical acclaim in movies like Good Time, High Life, and the Lighthouse (all EXCELLENT) As a lifelong Batman fan I CANNOT wait to see #TheBatman — Tom Rhonda (@TomRhonda1) February 14, 2020

Robert Pattinson in his Batman costume is my valentine’s date🦇🖤 pic.twitter.com/pxzgdFulrT — Francisco🥱 (@_crisc0_) February 13, 2020

me trying to see robert pattinson in the batman suit #TheBatman

pic.twitter.com/vAsSFkjyae — Ahmed Al Khars (@bohammeddd) February 14, 2020

Some seemed more distracted by Fraser’s dark cinematography work as opposed to the actual content of the short.

“We can’t really judge the new Batman suit given how little of it we actually see,” tweeted one user.

It’s unclear when production will wrap on The Batman.

The film is currently scheduled to hit cinemas on June 25, 2021.