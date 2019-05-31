Robert Pattinson confirmed to star as next Batman

From vampire to superhero, Robert Pattinson has officially been confirmed to star as the next Batman.

The Twilight star closed a deal with Warner Bros. to play the superhero in The Batman.

Director Matt Reeve’s Batman movie hits theatres on June 25, 2021.

Reeves took over Ben Affleck’s directing duties in January 2017, which means that Reeves gets to pick his own Batman.

The 33-year-old actor will become the second-youngest actor to ever play the superhero after Christian Bale, who was 21 when Batman Begins was released.

Earlier in May, Variety reported that Pattinson was in negotiations to play Batman but it was “not yet a done deal,” and that “Pattinson is the top choice and it’s expected to close shortly.”

Many people on Twitter began to share their opinions at the time on the potential casting.

if the new batman is good, then great. but if it's bad, just imagine robert pattinson's dvd commentary. it's a win win pic.twitter.com/TAlot4p3j9 — lucy jayne ford (@lucyj_ford) May 17, 2019

People are hating on #RobertPattinson for playing #Batman when the only movies they have seen for him are HARRY POTTER and TWILIGHT HE IS A GREAT ACTOR : pic.twitter.com/oACM0BZHfF — Pops 🍭 (@paulinejakl) May 17, 2019

Petitions were created, calling for Pattinson to be replaced before he is even officially cast in the movie.

One of the petitions reads: “Don’t make the Batfleck mistake again. Don’t do it. For the love of all that is holy, stop trashing the DC Universe,” referring to Affleck who played Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, and Justice League.

Another Change.org petition is titled, “Stop Robert Pattinson in Playing ‘The Batman’ for Matt Reeves and Warner Bros.

“There’s no way Robert Pattinson should play Batman. This is a complete joke! This would be the worst casting ever for the dark knight,” the petition reads.

Now that the role has been confirmed, people took to Twitter again to show Pattinson as his new character.

Since Robert Pattinson is now officially starring in #TheBatman, I found a few edits of what he could look like as the caped crusader. He doesn't look that bad at all. I think we should give him a chance and see him in action before we cast judgement. pic.twitter.com/JJbNG56l9U — Christian O'Brien (@ChrisRedRanger) May 31, 2019

robert pattinson as bruce wayne energy pic.twitter.com/wDD5ooDXc3 — thais‎ ⧗ (@tatcrf) May 30, 2019

Super STOKED that #RobertPattinson is the new #Batman !!! I think the guy has major acting chops and is going to crush the role!!! — Justin Shanlian (@BATMANShanlian) May 31, 2019