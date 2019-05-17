Robert Pattinson rumoured to be the next Batman, and fans aren’t pleased
Robert Pattinson is reportedly in negotiations to play Batman in Matt Reeves’ superhero movie, set to be released on June 25, 2021.
Variety reports that “it’s not yet a done deal” but “Pattinson is the top choice and it’s expected to close shortly.”
Director Reeves took over Ben Affleck’s directing duties in January 2017 which means that Reeves gets to pick his own Batman.
If the former Twilight actor, 33, plays Batman, he will become the second-youngest actor to ever play the superhero after Christian Bale, who was 31 when Batman Begins was released.
People on Twitter began to share their opinions on the potential casting for the upcoming superhero film.
Petitions have already been created calling for Pattinson to be replaced before he is even officially cast in the movie.
One of the petitions reads: “Don’t make the Batfleck mistake again. Don’t do it. For the love of all that is holy, stop trashing the DC Universe,” referring to Affleck who played Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, and Justice League.
Another Change.org petition is titled, “Stop Robert Pattinson in Playing ‘The Batman’ for Matt Reeves and Warner Bros.
“There’s no way Robert Pattinson should play Batman. This is a complete joke! This would be the worst casting ever for the dark knight,” the petition reads.
The casting decision of “The Batman” has not been made as of yet. Pattinson is on a short list for the role.Follow @KatieScottNews
