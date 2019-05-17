Robert Pattinson rumoured to be the next Batman, and fans aren’t pleased

Robert Pattinson is reportedly in negotiations to play Batman in Matt Reeves’ superhero movie, set to be released on June 25, 2021.

Variety reports that “it’s not yet a done deal” but “Pattinson is the top choice and it’s expected to close shortly.”

Director Reeves took over Ben Affleck’s directing duties in January 2017 which means that Reeves gets to pick his own Batman.

If the former Twilight actor, 33, plays Batman, he will become the second-youngest actor to ever play the superhero after Christian Bale, who was 31 when Batman Begins was released.

People on Twitter began to share their opinions on the potential casting for the upcoming superhero film.

if the new batman is good, then great. but if it's bad, just imagine robert pattinson's dvd commentary. it's a win win pic.twitter.com/TAlot4p3j9 — lucy jayne ford (@lucyj_ford) May 17, 2019

DC & Warner Bros :

Twilight star Robert Pattinson will play the role as the next Batman. Marvel fans : pic.twitter.com/9kBFcrSrCQ — Widas 🐊 (@WidasSatyo) May 17, 2019

.@JenAshleyWright: Why is Robert Pattinson trending, what did he do? Me: He’s gonna play Batman! Jen: What’s his superpower, being sad? Me: …….. LITERALLY YES. — Kibblesmith ☃️ (@kibblesmith) May 17, 2019

Honestly. I'm okay with Robert Pattinson playing Batman, and I'll definitely be there on its very first showing here…but the whole Batman origin has been played over time and time again…can't I just finally witness a Batman story with the Batfam in it?

(credits to the owner) pic.twitter.com/2kxaEBaj0t — Ariadne (@katanraa) May 17, 2019

People are hating on #RobertPattinson for playing #Batman when the only movies they have seen for him are HARRY POTTER and TWILIGHT HE IS A GREAT ACTOR : pic.twitter.com/oACM0BZHfF — Pops (@paulinejakl) May 17, 2019

Robert Pattinson to play The Batman ??? Here's a sentence i never thought i would live to read pic.twitter.com/1xm1oF4ztR — •My mo- my mochi• (@FaeriesJikook) May 17, 2019

When you find out there’s a good chance that Robert Pattinson will be selected to play Batman. pic.twitter.com/cJHdkirKdG — PrometheusRisesAgain (@prometheus50K) May 17, 2019

Robert Pattinson as Batman and Joaquin Phoenix as Joker… We are truly being served a full course meal pic.twitter.com/w3OvCPcZq7 — laura ✨ (@daisyrdley) May 17, 2019

Robert Pattinson hasn't been 'The Boy From Twilight' for a long time now. The fact he's even interested in being part of a franchise again gives me hope for a new Batman movie pic.twitter.com/7R49kEvjVk — Tom Eydmann (@DrTommyT25) May 17, 2019

Warner Bros: Robert Pattinson is the New BatMan BatMan fans: pic.twitter.com/dk30PgfiK0 — OWhiteLightingO⚡🎮 (@BT_BlackThunder) May 17, 2019

Robert Pattinson will be an excellent #Batman. pic.twitter.com/zpHdkmp6dM — Milin Phillips (@MelonSaurus) May 17, 2019

Robert Pattinson as Batman??? This exactly why Marvel is better in every way smh pic.twitter.com/TC8WLzEGNh — Gio Ochoa (@LeGioOchoa) May 17, 2019

(Robert Pattison as BATMAN)

aaaaaaa……….NO 😕😕😕😶😶😶 I don't think so .😶 pic.twitter.com/E8nW7TIjTI — O'mar Khadr (@OmarKhadr_MK11) May 17, 2019

I like him as Cedric, I accept him as Edward but BATMAN! ARE YOU KIDDING ME? CAUSE THAT'S NOT FUNNY MAN? pic.twitter.com/9s4Gw7SMPu — ~Nik~16_02 (@nik_1602) May 17, 2019

Petitions have already been created calling for Pattinson to be replaced before he is even officially cast in the movie.

One of the petitions reads: “Don’t make the Batfleck mistake again. Don’t do it. For the love of all that is holy, stop trashing the DC Universe,” referring to Affleck who played Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, and Justice League.

Another Change.org petition is titled, “Stop Robert Pattinson in Playing ‘The Batman’ for Matt Reeves and Warner Bros.

“There’s no way Robert Pattinson should play Batman. This is a complete joke! This would be the worst casting ever for the dark knight,” the petition reads.

The casting decision of “The Batman” has not been made as of yet. Pattinson is on a short list for the role.