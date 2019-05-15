Ariel Winter lashes out at trolls over plastic surgery rumours

WARNING: This story contains graphic language.

Modern Family‘s Ariel Winter is defending her body once again after a fan accused her of undergoing plastic surgery.

An Instagram commenter said it was “obvious” that Winter had extensive plastic surgery.

“How many surgeries have you had on your body and face now?” the person wrote, before adding that Winter had “Two breast reductions, that’s obvious, cheek bone and chin shaving and lip fillers. Pretty obvious, she looks so different #Truth.”

READ MORE: Ariel Winter fires back at fans suggesting she used plastic surgery for weight loss

Winter responded to the commenter, saying, “@gideon_choi I wasn’t going to reply but I HAVE to ask… what the f**k is cheek bone and chin shaving???? You’re also wrong about all of it by the way :) one breast reduction & I lost weight but you do you boo.”

“If you don’t stand up for yourself, who’s going to stand up for you?” Winter told People at the Entertainment Weekly and People Upfronts party on Monday night. “Sometimes I stand up for myself a little too much but I’m doing it.”

The 21-year-old actress said that her followers tend to “feel like they know people” like her because they watch her on TV.

“They don’t know people, they know them as a persona onscreen that they see,” she continued. “On Instagram, people see a photo every once in a while or they see something that a paparazzi took — they don’t know that person. It can get really frustrating when you see things that are untrue or things that are hurtful or even some things that private things that don’t need to be out there.”

“It’s nice for all of the fans and the supporters who are kind and supportive, it’s fantastic, but people are quick to judge things that they see on the small screen, it’s difficult,” she added.

READ MORE: Ariel Winter rants about paparazzi, deletes Twitter account

She also told People that people think she is “b**chy” for standing up for herself.

“People think you’re b**chy when you stand up for yourself,” she said. “You know what? It’s not b**chy, it’s bossy and it’s my body and I get to be that way and there’s nothing b**chy about standing up for yourself and being real. I have no problem with it. I’m boss b**ch, we’re all boss b**ches.”

In January, Winter responded to people on social media who criticized her weight loss on Instagram.

She posted a photo from a friend’s birthday party and the Modern Family star’s followers began body-shaming her for her noticeable weight loss.

“You were fine just the way you were before not now,” one user wrote.

“I’m sorry you felt the need to so dramatically change your appearance. I liked you just as you were. I hope you are happy in your new body though,” another fan commented.

READ MORE: Ariel Winter’s estranged mother asks to reconcile, insists daughter’s outfits are ‘a cry for help’

A different user wrote, “Nothing wrong with being honest and telling her we liked her better before ‘the change’ she was so beautiful before she started chopping up her body and if me saying so helps one gurl out here to feel beautiful who’s thinking of PS its worth it.”

Winter replied to the comment, writing, “I appreciate you wanting to help girls love themselves the way they are, but you are also kind of cutting someone (me) down which isn’t what I think you were trying to do?”

She continued: “I also didn’t get plastic surgery. That is also not supportive of women if you’re just assuming about the way they look.”

READ MORE: Talk show ‘The Jeremy Kyle Show’ cancelled after death of guest

On Jan. 2, Winter responded to a follower that suggested she used drugs to lose weight.

“Not half as bad as all the coke/meth she uses. She literally dropped 30 pounds,” the fan wrote in the comment section of an Instagram post.

“My psychiatrist switched me from my previous anti depressant that didn’t work and made me gain weight to coke/meth!! Definitely not a new one that worked and then regulated metabolism. Coke/meth was a controversial decision but she stands by it,” Winter wrote.

The same Instagram user continued to accuse Winter of using drugs and said “pills and nose candy go hand in hand with Hollywood.”

Winter responded again, writing,” I couldn’t have lost weight for any other reason just because of the industry I’m in?” she wrote. “I’m not trying to be rude, but … telling someone how something happened to them AFTER they told you what actually happened is sh**ty and completely arrogant.”