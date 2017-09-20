Ariel Winter’s estranged mother asks to reconcile, insists daughter’s outfits are ‘a cry for help’

Ariel Winter has been estranged from her mother since she was 14, with the Modern Family star going to court in a three-year custody battle that ended in 2015 when Winter was legally declared an emancipated minor.

Winter’s mother, Crystal Workman, is now coming forward with some scathing comments about her daughter’s penchant for skimpy outfits while also seeking reconciliation — in addition to revealing that financial difficulties forced to her sell her house and take up residence in a storage facility.

“I just want to see her have respect for herself and have some class,” Workman said in an interview with “Inside Edition”, singling out a specific photo that really bothered her.

“That one in particular where her leg is raised and she is holding a martini glass, all I could do was cry and feel sorry for her,” she added.

“Ariel is starving for attention,” said Workman. “I feel that this is a cry for help from my child.”

Workman’s comments follow a recent interview Winter gave to The Hollywood Reporter, in which Workman is characterized as an “abusive stage mom” whom Winter accused, according to court documents, of “slapping, hitting [and] pushing” her.

Workman, however, dismissively said of the court case: “When you’re that rich and you’re in Hollywood and you have attorneys, you don’t have to listen to your parents. You can take them down.”

While Winter earns a reported $100,000 per episode, Workman revealed that she’s been struggling financially. “I lived in a storage space. There was no heat, there was no air for over a year and a half,” she said. “What was difficult about it is that my daughters knew I was living there.”

Despite her criticism, Workman feels that her troubled relationship with her daughter needs to be repaired. “It’s time to fix your relationship with your mom,” Workman said, addressing her daughter directly. “Every girl needs her mom and every mom needs her daughter.”

Meanwhile, Winter addressed backlash from the THR interview, taking to Instagram to write a lengthy post she titled,“#rant.”

“Screw always having to look appropriate and fashionable. For what? Society?” she wrote. “I wear what I like and no one should fault me for that.”