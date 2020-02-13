Demonstrators shut down Saskatoon streets in support of Wet’suwet’en protest

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon protestors began at the corner of 22nd Street and Idylwyld Drive before moving through the downtown in support of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs’ opposition to a pipeline project that crosses the traditional territory of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation near Houston, B.C.

More than 100 protestors brought traffic to a standstill during Thursday evening rush hour.

The demonstration began shortly before 5 p.m. Members of the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) traffic unit worked to redirect motorists as the crowd moved through the downtown.

The SPS provided live updates on social media, alerting the public to the path of protesters.

“Police are continuing to ensure the event remains peaceful and safe for all,” read a tweet posted at 5:36 p.m. local time.

Protestors carried signs that supported Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs in their opposition to the Coastal GasLink pipeline, part of an LNG Canada project.

Drivers in Regina encountered a similar protest on Feb. 8. More than 100 people gathered at the Albert Memorial Bridge and stopped traffic for about 15 minutes.

Blockades related to the LNG Canada project prompted Via Rail to cancel all train services in Canada Thursday. CN announced it “has been forced to initiate a disciplined and progressive shutdown” of its eastern Canada operations.

