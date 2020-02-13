Menu

Crime

Edmonton piano teacher facing sexual assault charges in alleged incidents dating back to 2009

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted February 13, 2020 5:55 pm
Edmonton police are looking for more possible victims after charging an Edmonton piano teacher with two counts of sexual assault. .
Supplied: Edmonton Police Service

Edmonton police are asking more possible victims to come forward after laying sexual assault charges against a 61-year-old piano teacher.

In 2019, two male complainants reported to police they had been sexually assaulted by their piano teacher.

One was 15 when the alleged assault happened in March 2009 and the other was 18 and reported multiple assaults between November 2011 and November 2012.

On Thursday, Edmonton police said they charged Daniel Shee Yin Chong with two counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference.

Chong has been release on an appearance notice and is under a number of conditions, police said, though they didn’t specify what those conditions were.

Investigators believe there may be other victims and are asking people to come forward if they experienced sexual assault. Reports can be made by calling the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

