Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Investigation into bear trafficking leads to wildlife convictions in Ontario and Saskatchewan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 13, 2020 2:20 pm
Randall Wehrkamp was fined $36,500 for illegal wildlife trafficking after buying and selling antlers in Saskatchewan without a permit. Feb 10. .
Randall Wehrkamp was fined $36,500 for illegal wildlife trafficking after buying and selling antlers in Saskatchewan without a permit. Feb 10. . Saskatchewan Environment Ministry / Supplied

TORONTO – The provinces of Ontario and Saskatchewan say a two-and-a-half-year probe into illegal wildlife trafficking has led to convictions against five people.

Court found they were buying and selling the gallbladders and paws of black bears, which is illegal in Ontario.

The provinces say the Saskatchewan Special Investigations Unit learned about a Sandy Bay, Sask., restaurant that was allegedly buying black bear parts in early 2017.

READ MORE: Gronlid, Sask. man fined for illegal wildlife trafficking

They say they discovered people from Ontario were involved and contacted the province’s Ministry of Natural Resources.

A Toronto woman was charged and convicted of unlawfully possessing black bear gallbladders and fined about $3,000.

Four people from Saskatchewan – one from Saskatoon and three from Sandy Bay – were also convicted, facing fines of up to $29,000.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
wildlife traffickingSaskatchewan Wildlife Traffickingbear traffickingOntario bear traffickingOntario wildlife traffickingSaskatchewan bear traffickingSaskatchewan Special Investigations UnitWildlife conviction
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.