Edmonton homicide detectives investigating woman’s stabbing death at City Centre Mall

A mall in downtown Edmonton was blocked off by police after a woman was fatally stabbed there Wednesday night.
Police were called to City Center Mall near 102 Avenue and 101 Street around 11:45 p.m., where officers found an injured woman believed to be in her 30s.
Paramedics responded, treated and transported the woman to hospital, where she died of her injuries. A suspect was taken into custody, and police said the homicide section took over the suspicious death investigation.
Officers remained at the scene throughout Thursday morning, where a sign posted on a door just off 102A Avenue said: “East retail is currently closed due to a police investigation,” and a security guard was posted at the taped-off entrance.
The mall said the east wing reopened around 11:30 a.m., but some food court restaurants were delayed in opening.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday. There was no word on charges, and police said no other information was available.
