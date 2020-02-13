Edmonton homicide detectives investigating woman’s stabbing death at City Centre Mall

Send this page to someone via email

A mall in downtown Edmonton was blocked off by police after a woman was fatally stabbed there Wednesday night.

Police were called to City Center Mall near 102 Avenue and 101 Street around 11:45 p.m., where officers found an injured woman believed to be in her 30s.

Paramedics responded, treated and transported the woman to hospital, where she died of her injuries. A suspect was taken into custody, and police said the homicide section took over the suspicious death investigation.

READ MORE: Edmonton City Centre mall, several downtown towers, sold

Officers remained at the scene throughout Thursday morning, where a sign posted on a door just off 102A Avenue said: “East retail is currently closed due to a police investigation,” and a security guard was posted at the taped-off entrance.

Story continues below advertisement

The mall said the east wing reopened around 11:30 a.m., but some food court restaurants were delayed in opening.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday. There was no word on charges, and police said no other information was available.

A security guard outside the City Centre Mall on 102A Avenue in downtown Edmonton on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Julien Fournier, Global News