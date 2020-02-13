Menu

Crime

Edmonton homicide detectives investigating woman’s stabbing death at City Centre Mall

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted February 13, 2020 2:17 pm
Updated February 13, 2020 2:20 pm
Edmonton police outside of the City Centre Mall on 102A Avenue in downtown Edmonton on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
Edmonton police outside of the City Centre Mall on 102A Avenue in downtown Edmonton on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Julien Fournier, Global News

A mall in downtown Edmonton was blocked off by police after a woman was fatally stabbed there Wednesday night.

Police were called to City Center Mall near 102 Avenue and 101 Street around 11:45 p.m., where officers found an injured woman believed to be in her 30s.

Paramedics responded, treated and transported the woman to hospital, where she died of her injuries. A suspect was taken into custody, and police said the homicide section took over the suspicious death investigation.

READ MORE: Edmonton City Centre mall, several downtown towers, sold

Officers remained at the scene throughout Thursday morning, where a sign posted on a door just off 102A Avenue said: “East retail is currently closed due to a police investigation,” and a security guard was posted at the taped-off entrance.

Story continues below advertisement

The mall said the east wing reopened around 11:30 a.m., but some food court restaurants were delayed in opening.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday. There was no word on charges, and police said no other information was available.

A security guard outside the City Centre Mall on 102A Avenue in downtown Edmonton on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
A security guard outside the City Centre Mall on 102A Avenue in downtown Edmonton on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Julien Fournier, Global News
