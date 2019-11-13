Edmonton City Centre mall, several downtown towers, sold

Send this page to someone via email

Oxford Properties has sold several mixed-use buildings that span three city blocks in downtown, including Edmonton City Centre, TD Tower, Oxford Tower and Centre Point Place.

An investment consortium, LaSalle Canada Property Fund, has purchased the assets, the company confirmed in a news release Wednesday.

The office component — including TD Tower, Oxford Tower and Centre Point Place — combined with space available for retail lease, represent nearly 1.4 million square feet of space. There are four parking areas on the site, with a total of 2,500 stalls.

Global News was told the purchase price will not be released.

This deal comes on the heels of Stantec Tower being sold to a German consortium.

More to come…

