StubHub fined $1.3M for charging extra fees on event tickets

StubHub is facing a $1.3-million fine for what the federal Competition Bureau calls “misleading” claims regarding ticket sales.

A Competition Bureau investigation found that the online reselling marketplace advertised “unattainable” prices on its website, on mobile apps and through promotional emails.

The watchdog found that Canadian consumers were unable to buy tickets for concerts and sporting events at the cost advertised on StubHub.

Instead, they faced mandatory additional fees as they proceeded with the purchase unless they had specifically turned on a filter to see the full cost.

“Prices advertised online for event tickets should reflect the true cost of buying those tickets,” commissioner of competition Matthew Boswell said in a statement.

“The Bureau is committed to challenging false or misleading pricing claims in the digital economy, and reminds all vendors to review their marketing practices.”

The $1.3-million penalty was levied as a result of an agreement between StubHub and the competition watchdog to resolve the issue.

The competition bureau imposed $4.5 million in fines and costs against Ticketmaster in June for similar practices.