Six Invitational eSports tournament expected to entertain millions

Professional gamers and eSports enthusiasts will be converging this weekend in Laval, Que. for the annual Six Invitational gaming tournament.

Starting Friday, Place Bell will be turned into a gaming colosseum as it hosts the finals of the fourth annual Rainbow Six Siege championship.

Sponsored by Quebec-based video game giant Unbisoft, company officials say the event is one of the most watched sport spectacles in the province.

“Its seems to be pretty huge,” Unbisoft game designer Jean-Baptiste Halle said.

Halle said its the second most-watched event held in the Montreal region, just behind the Grand Prix.

“It is a very big thing for the Montreal.” Tweet This

Ubisoft expects attendance for the live video game competition to reach more than 4,500 throughout the three-day tournament.

Another 22 million people will be watching from around the world online, on Twitch and Youtube.

The playoffs format will have the six remaining teams going head-to-head playing the Tom Clancy, Rainbow Six Siege video game, which was developed in Montreal by Ubisoft in 2015.

Teams will be competing for a total $3 million in prize money with the top team winning $1.5 million.

Doors open for the round-robin tournament on Friday at place Bell with the winners being crowned on Sunday.