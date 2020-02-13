Fenelon Falls man charged with impaired driving in 3-vehicle crash: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Fenelon Falls man faces an impaired driving charge following a three-vehicle crash in the village of Bobcaygeon on Wednesday evening.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say around 6 p.m., officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Main Street and East Street North.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Bradley Lyons, 44, of Fenelon Falls was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on March 19.

