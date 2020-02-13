Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Fenelon Falls man charged with impaired driving in 3-vehicle crash: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 13, 2020 11:09 am
Updated February 13, 2020 11:10 am
A Fenelon Falls man was charged with impaired driving following a three-vehicle crash in Bobcaygeon on Wednesday.
A Fenelon Falls man was charged with impaired driving following a three-vehicle crash in Bobcaygeon on Wednesday. Don Mitchell

A Fenelon Falls man faces an impaired driving charge following a three-vehicle crash in the village of Bobcaygeon on Wednesday evening.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say around 6 p.m., officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Main Street and East Street North.

READ MORE: Fenelon Falls restaurant patrons charged with impaired driving, City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say

No injuries were reported, police said.

Bradley Lyons, 44, of Fenelon Falls was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on March 19.

Impaired driving charges up across GTA in 2019
Impaired driving charges up across GTA in 2019
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingImpairedBobcaygeonFenelon FallsBobcaygeon collisionBobcaygeon crashCity of Kawawrtha LakesFenelon Falls impairedKawartha Lakes impaired
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.