Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Fenelon Falls restaurant patrons charged with impaired driving: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 12, 2020 1:37 pm
Updated February 12, 2020 1:38 pm
opp
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP charged two women with impaired driving on Tuesday night. Don Mitchell / Global News

Two women face impaired driving charges after police received a call about two patrons leaving a restaurant in the Fenelon Falls area on Tuesday night.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say just before 11 p.m. officers responded to a call about the patrons allegedly under the influence of alcohol who had driven away in separate vehicles.

READ MORE: Omemee man charged with assault damages cruiser after arrest: OPP

OPP soon located two suspect vehicles in the village of Fenelon Falls, one on Princess Street West, the other on Albert Street.  In separate vehicle stops, police say they determined the drivers were impaired and they were arrested.

Michelle McCullum, 41, of Verulam Township, and Krystal Thibadeau, 34, of Trent Lakes, are both charged with operation while impaired-blood-alcohol concentration (80 plus).

McCullum will appear in court in Lindsay on March 12 and Thibadeau on March 19.

Story continues below advertisement
The family of a woman killed by a suspected impaired driver says she suffered for more than a month before dying
The family of a woman killed by a suspected impaired driver says she suffered for more than a month before dying
Impaired DrivingDrunk DrivingCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakesFenelon FallsTrent LakesFenelon FallFenelon Falls impaired driving
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.