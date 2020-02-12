Fenelon Falls restaurant patrons charged with impaired driving: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two women face impaired driving charges after police received a call about two patrons leaving a restaurant in the Fenelon Falls area on Tuesday night.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say just before 11 p.m. officers responded to a call about the patrons allegedly under the influence of alcohol who had driven away in separate vehicles.

OPP soon located two suspect vehicles in the village of Fenelon Falls, one on Princess Street West, the other on Albert Street. In separate vehicle stops, police say they determined the drivers were impaired and they were arrested.

Michelle McCullum, 41, of Verulam Township, and Krystal Thibadeau, 34, of Trent Lakes, are both charged with operation while impaired-blood-alcohol concentration (80 plus).

McCullum will appear in court in Lindsay on March 12 and Thibadeau on March 19.

