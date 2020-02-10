Omemee man charged with assault damages cruiser after arrest: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

An Omemee man is facing multiple assault charges following an altercation at a residence in the village on Saturday, according to police.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say officers were called to a residence on Saturday. According to police, the officers determined a man had assaulted two people, and police say the suspect also indicated he had a firearm in the residence.

The man was arrested, however he allegedly damaged a police cruiser while being transported back to the OPP detachment in Lindsay, police say.

Wessley Kurely, 21, of Omemee, was charged with assault with a weapon, two counts of assault, mischief under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and assaulting a police officer while threatening to use a weapon.

He was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing on Sunday in Lindsay.

