Funeral held for 4-year-old girl found dead with father after Milton hike

TORONTO – Family and friends of a four-year-old girl who died at a popular conservation area have gathered at a Toronto funeral home to say goodbye.
Mourners stifled tears this morning in front of a small white casket that holds Keira Kagan.
The girl’s body was found next to her father’s at the base of an escarpment in the Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area on Sunday night.
Police say the girl and her father, Robin Brown, went missing Sunday afternoon after they went hiking.
Keira’s mother and stepfather believe the deaths were a murder-suicide that took place amid a lengthy custody battle.
Halton regional police say they are not investigating the deaths as homicides “at this point.”
Keira’s mother, stepfather and aunt were set to speak at her funeral Thursday afternoon.
