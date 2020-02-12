Oliver RCMP investigating suspicious incident involving man and children waiting for school bus

Send this page to someone via email

Police in the South Okanagan say they are investigating a suspicious incident involving a man and three children waiting for a school bus.

Oliver RCMP say the incident happened Wednesday morning, with the man stopping his car along Harmony Crescent, then asking the children if they’d like to see his puppy.

According to police, a parent who was watching the children then yelled at the kids, with the man then driving away.

READ MORE: West Kelowna RCMP release sketch of suspect in alleged child luring incident

The car is described as grey with four doors, and possibly from the 2000 model year.

The man is described as approximately 50 years old with grey hair.

“Although the matter may have been innocent, out of an abundance of caution we would recommend parents speak to their children about stranger danger’ and provide them avenues of who they can go to if they ever feel scared or threatened,” said Sgt. Jason Bayda.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: West Kelowna RCMP investigating third report of possible child luring

Oliver RCMP say they are canvassing the neighbourhood and would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this man and vehicle, or have video surveillance of the incident.

Police say they’d also like to speak to the man.

2:10 ‘I am tough on crime’: New top cop at helm of Penticton RCMP detachment ‘I am tough on crime’: New top cop at helm of Penticton RCMP detachment