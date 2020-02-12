Menu

Montreal Canadiens’ star defenceman Shea Weber out with ankle injury, team reports

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 12, 2020 8:38 pm
Montreal Canadiens' Shea Weber shoots during the Skills Competition hardest shot event, part of the NHL hockey All-Star weekend, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in St. Louis. Weber won the event. .
Montreal Canadiens' Shea Weber shoots during the Skills Competition hardest shot event, part of the NHL hockey All-Star weekend, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in St. Louis. Weber won the event. . Jeff Roberson/AP Photo

The Montreal Canadiens say captain Shea Weber will be out four to six weeks with a sprained left ankle.

The defenceman suffered the injury during a game in New Jersey on Feb. 4.

READ MORE: Call of the Wilde: Montreal Canadiens wake up, eke out 5-4 shootout win over New Jersey Devils

Weber underwent a re-evaluation by orthopedic specialist Dr. Robert Anderson on Wednesday in Green Bay, Wis.

The Habs say the latest evaluation took place after the swelling in his ankle had decreased.

An all-star this season, Weber has 13 goals and 21 assists in 55 games.

READ MORE: Montreal Canadiens name Shea Weber the 30th captain in franchise history

The Habs will now have to try to make a playoff push without the 34-year-old native of Sicamous, B.C.

Montreal entered Wednesday night’s play seven points out of a playoff spot.

