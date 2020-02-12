Woman found dead near burning vehicle in Sea-to-Sky area, police watchdog notified

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a woman found near a burning vehicle in the Sea-to-Sky area shortly after she was released from RCMP custody.

North Vancouver RCMP say they arrested a woman at a local residence just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday after the woman was allegedly threatening someone she knew.

The woman was taken to the North Vancouver RCMP detachment for processing and was released that morning with a future court date.

Around 7:15 a.m. Monday, Squamish RCMP responded to a report of a vehicle fully engulfed in flames on Sunset Drive in Lions Bay.

Upon arrival, police found the same woman dead at the scene. RCMP later clarified she was not inside the vehicle.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) confirms it is now investigating whether RCMP contributed to the woman’s death by releasing her from custody.

The IIO is mandated to investigate whether police action or inaction plays a role in incidents involving injury or death.

As the IIO is now investigating, RCMP is not commenting further on the incident.

