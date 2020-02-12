Menu

Kelowna home destroyed by early morning house fire

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 12, 2020 2:27 pm
Flames engulf a home on Barnaby Road in Kelowna early Wednesday.
June Bright

Emergency personnel in Kelowna were called to an early morning house fire on Wednesday.

According to the Kelowna Fire Department, the house fire happened along the 900 block of Barnaby Road at approximately 3:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, the fire department said the two-storey home was fully engulfed in flames.

Investigators told Global News on Wednesday morning that the house fire has been deemed suspicious.
Global News

READ MORE: Saskatoon firefighters deal with 3 fires in under 2 hours

“It was deemed a defensive fire and multiple water streams were deployed from the exterior to extinguish (the) fire,” said the fire department, adding no occupants were home and that the house was undergoing extensive renovations.

In total, four fire engines, a rescue truck and 18 firefighters were on scene.

The fire department said the fire’s cause is undetermined at this time, though Global News was told on Wednesday morning that the fire has been deemed suspicious.

Fire destroys home at Big White
Fire destroys home at Big White
