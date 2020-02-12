Kelowna home destroyed by early morning house fire

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency personnel in Kelowna were called to an early morning house fire on Wednesday.

According to the Kelowna Fire Department, the house fire happened along the 900 block of Barnaby Road at approximately 3:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, the fire department said the two-storey home was fully engulfed in flames.

Investigators told Global News on Wednesday morning that the house fire has been deemed suspicious. Global News

“It was deemed a defensive fire and multiple water streams were deployed from the exterior to extinguish (the) fire,” said the fire department, adding no occupants were home and that the house was undergoing extensive renovations.

In total, four fire engines, a rescue truck and 18 firefighters were on scene.

The fire department said the fire’s cause is undetermined at this time, though Global News was told on Wednesday morning that the fire has been deemed suspicious.

