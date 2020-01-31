1 in life-threatening condition, 2 others injured after east-end Toronto house fire

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in life-threatening condition and two others have minor injuries after a fire in Scarborough Friday evening, Toronto Paramedics say.

Emergency crews were called to a fire on Alexmuir Boulevard, near Midland Avenue and Finch Avenue East, just after 6 p.m.

A Toronto Fire Services spokesperson said flames were seen coming from the back of the house.

Firefighters removed a man from the home and CPR was successfully administered before he was rushed to a hospital by paramedics.

The two-alarm blaze was knocked down around 7:30 p.m. and investigators have been notified.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

