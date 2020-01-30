1 injured following 3-alarm fire at east-end Toronto apartment

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital for serious smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at an east-end apartment building Thursday morning, according to Toronto fire officials.

Toronto Fire Services said crews responded to a three-alarm fire near Dundas Street East and Broadview Avenue a little before 6 a.m.

Smoke was seen billowing out of the third floor of the highrise, and firefighters removed one person through an apartment window, officials said.

Paramedics assessed two victims at the scene and transported one with serious injuries.

Firefighters have knocked the fire down, and investigators have been notified.

The Toronto Transit Commission is providing shelter buses for the displaced residents.

