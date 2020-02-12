Handgun found in man’s pants after he ran from police in downtown Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say a traffic stop turned into a chase after an armed passenger tried to bolt from officers downtown on Tuesday night.

Investigators say the suspects were pulled over by police when it appeared none of the two men in the vehicle matched the description of the registered owner of a grey coloured BMW travelling west on Barton Street.

Officers stopped the vehicle at the intersection of King Street East and Wellington Street South in Hamilton, and during a registration check, the only passenger in the BMW jumped out and ran, police say.

After being tracked down by officers, the man resisted arrest and made several attempts to reach towards the waistband of his pants, police say.

Once the suspect was apprehended, officers located a loaded handgun inside his pants along with drugs and money.

Detectives say a Glock 23 semi-automatic handgun, some ammunition, cash and quantities of fentanyl, marijuana, cocaine and narcotics were confiscated in the arrest.

The accused are Monroe Blackwood, 22, and Trevon Bryan, 20. Both are facing multiple charges connected to travelling in a vehicle with a firearm, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Blackwood faces additional 11 charges including possession of an unauthorized firearm, possession of fentanyl and heroin, resisting arrest and three probation violations.

Bryan faces two other charges including driving while under suspension and driving a vehicle with cannabis on board.

Police say the investigation surrounding the ownership of the BMW “remains open” at this time.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police at (905)546-2003, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online .