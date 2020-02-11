Menu

Crime

29-year-old man wanted by Halifax District RCMP on provincewide arrest warrant

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted February 11, 2020 2:35 pm
Image of Phillip George Nicholle released by police. .
Image of Phillip George Nicholle released by police. . Halifax District RCMP

Halifax District RCMP say they’ve obtained an arrest warrant for a man charged with several offences in Lower Sackville, N.S.

Police say Phillip George Nicholle, 29, of Cole Harbour, has been charged with criminal harassment and four counts of breach of probation.

READ MORE: NSHA asks for help in finding patient missing from Dartmouth hospital

Nicholle is described as a five-foot-10 man who weighs 236 pounds and has dark blond hair and green eyes.

According to police, the charges are in relation to an investigation from September 2019 that resulted in Nicholle being arrested and charged with criminal harassment.

Nicholle failed to attend his scheduled court appearance, and a bench warrant was issued by Dartmouth provincial court.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Halifax police investigating after woman allegedly sprayed with irritant, robbed

Police say they have not been able to locate him and are requesting assistance from the public.

Members of the public are asked to not approach Nicholle if he is located and instead call police.

