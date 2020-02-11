29-year-old man wanted by Halifax District RCMP on provincewide arrest warrant

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax District RCMP say they’ve obtained an arrest warrant for a man charged with several offences in Lower Sackville, N.S.

Police say Phillip George Nicholle, 29, of Cole Harbour, has been charged with criminal harassment and four counts of breach of probation.

Nicholle is described as a five-foot-10 man who weighs 236 pounds and has dark blond hair and green eyes.

According to police, the charges are in relation to an investigation from September 2019 that resulted in Nicholle being arrested and charged with criminal harassment.

Nicholle failed to attend his scheduled court appearance, and a bench warrant was issued by Dartmouth provincial court.

Police say they have not been able to locate him and are requesting assistance from the public.

Members of the public are asked to not approach Nicholle if he is located and instead call police.