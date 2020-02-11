NSHA asks for help in finding patient missing from Dartmouth hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Officials with the Nova Scotia Health Authority are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 28-year-old man who has gone missing from a Dartmouth hospital.

The NSHA says it is asking anyone with information to contact their local law enforcement agency on the location of Marcel David Lawrence.

“The patient’s risk to himself and others increases with the length of time he is away from hospital,” the NSHA said in a press release.

Lawrence is an African-Canadian man who has brown eyes and short dark hair. He stands six feet tall and weighs 232 pounds. He has several tattoos on his face and neck.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, a red and black hoodie, grey pants, red and black shoes and a black jacket with fur trim on the hood.

