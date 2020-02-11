Guelph police looking for suspect in connection to fragrance theft

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police are investigating a shoplifting report from Feb. 6 at Stone Road Mall and are hoping the public can help identify a man of interest in connection to the theft.

Just before 3:00 p.m., police say $791 worth of fragrances were stolen from a store at the mall.

The types of fragrance sets taken are described as Gucci X19, Versace, Invictus and Givenchy Gent.

Police released photos of a male they would like to speak with in relation to the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Const. Jay Martin at (519) 824-1212 ext. 7146 or jwmartin@guelphpolice.ca, leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online at www.csgw.tips.

