Free porn offered to cruise-ship passengers under coronavirus quarantine

An adult website has proposed a way to help quarantined cruise-ship passengers pass the time: watching pornography.

Miami-based company CamSoda has extended an offer some may not be able to refuse, allowing quarantined passengers full, complimentary access to their webcam services, Fox Business reports.

“They are not only dealing with the fear of infection, which is terrifying, but boredom,” Daryn Parker, CamSoda’s vice president, said in a statement. “We like cruises just as much as the next guy, but without activities or human interaction, the boredom must be crippling.”

The release continued: “In an effort to keep their minds off of the coronavirus and to help with the boredom, we’re offering passengers and crews the ability to have fun in a safe and controlled environment with camming.”

(Camming is a category of amateur pornography that requires individuals to perform in front of their webcam, usually for a live audience. Viewers typically pay in tips, or tokens, and are able to chat with the sex worker.)

All CamSoda requires is for passengers and crew to send them proof of travel documents via email to stranded@camsoda.com, the New York Post says. Once received, the individual will get 1,000 free tokens to use to pay for the webcam livestreams.

A foreseeable problem, Fox Business pointed out, was that Carnival Corporation & PLC, Princess Cruises’ parent company, doesn’t allow access to some adult websites on their wifi network.

Global News reached out to Carnival for confirmation but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.

The company also offered free access to their webcams to Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers players last month, presumably to let off steam in the lead-up to the Super Bowl, the Miami News Times reported.

“The offer isn’t a gateway to porn. … It’s a security measure to ward off potential thieves,” Parker said, adding that the players could livestream the feed from their homes.

Around 7,300 Diamond Princess and World Dream cruise passengers have been left stranded and docked in Japan and Hong Kong amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

Of the 3,700 people docked in Japan, 251 are Canadian. On Sunday, it was announced that six more people tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of cases up to 70 onboard.

