Regina man, 60, charged following alleged sexual assault at clinic, police say

Regina police say a 60-year-old man has been charged following a reported sexual assault at a clinic earlier this month.

A 21-year-old woman alleged that on Feb. 2, a practitioner touched her in a sexual way without her consent in the 800-block of Victoria Avenue.

She had been to the clinic, which offers traditional Chinese medicine, before for treatment, according to a press release.

Following an investigation by the vulnerable persons section, officers arrested Kui Zhong Lu on Feb. 9.

The accused is facing a charge of sexual assault.

The Regina man was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in provincial court on March 18.

