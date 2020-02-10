Menu

Crime

Regina man, 60, charged following alleged sexual assault at clinic, police say

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted February 10, 2020 8:08 pm
A Regina man is facing a charge following a reported sexual assault at a clinic on Victoria Avenue.
File / Global News

Regina police say a 60-year-old man has been charged following a reported sexual assault at a clinic earlier this month.

A 21-year-old woman alleged that on Feb. 2, a practitioner touched her in a sexual way without her consent in the 800-block of Victoria Avenue.

She had been to the clinic, which offers traditional Chinese medicine, before for treatment, according to a press release.

Following an investigation by the vulnerable persons section, officers arrested Kui Zhong Lu on Feb. 9.

The accused is facing a charge of sexual assault.

The Regina man was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in provincial court on March 18.

Pilot project aims to change how sexual assault cases are reviewed in Regina
Pilot project aims to change how sexual assault cases are reviewed in Regina
