Supertramp’s Roger Hodgson headed to London

The lead singer and co-founder of Supertramp is including a stop in London for his 2020 Breakfast in America tour.

Roger Hodgson is taking the stage at Budweiser Gardens on Nov. 25, 2020.

The tour marks the 40th anniversary of the release of Supertramp’s 1979 album, Breakfast in America.

As well as singing, Hodgson wrote and arranged many of the songs that made the band a worldwide phenomenon.

London is the first of six Canadian cites Hodgson is set to perform nine shows in as part of the tour.

When the Breakfast in America album was first released, it sold over one million copies in Canada and 25 million copies worldwide.

The album was number one in almost every country and at the top of the charts for over a year.

Hodgson will perform his Breakfast in America hits along with other classics likes Child of Vision, Hide in Your Shell, and Even in the Quietest Moments.

Tickets for the show go on sale is Friday at 10 a.m.