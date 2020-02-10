Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Barrie Police Service’s new headquarters to become operational in March

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 10, 2020 4:06 pm
The Barrie Police Service says its new headquarters are expected to be fully operational by March 14, with the phased move beginning March 7.
The Barrie Police Service says its new headquarters are expected to be fully operational by March 14, with the phased move beginning March 7. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The Barrie Police Service says its new headquarters are expected to be fully operational by March 14, with the phased move beginning March 7.

Police are assuring residents that there will be no disruptions to front-line police work, 911 services and emergency response during the move.

READ MORE: Police investigating hit-and-run involving Barrie Transit bus

As of March 14, Barrie officers say all police-related services will only be available at 110 Fairview Rd., including the collision reporting centre, records and information management services, the property and evidence unit, victim crisis assistance and referrals, as well as walk-in inquiries.

During the move, from March 7 to 14, police say some services may be available at 110 Fairview Rd., while others will still be accessible at the Barrie Police Service’s current location at 29 Sperling Dr.

Officers say residents can call the Barrie police’s non-emergency line at 705-725-7025 to confirm which location to visit between March 7 and 14.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Barrie PoliceBarrie newsBarrie Police ServiceBarrie police Fairview RoadBarrie police HQBarrie Police Service HQBarrie police Sperling Drive
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.