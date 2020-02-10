Barrie Police Service’s new headquarters to become operational in March

Send this page to someone via email

The Barrie Police Service says its new headquarters are expected to be fully operational by March 14, with the phased move beginning March 7.

Police are assuring residents that there will be no disruptions to front-line police work, 911 services and emergency response during the move.

As of March 14, Barrie officers say all police-related services will only be available at 110 Fairview Rd., including the collision reporting centre, records and information management services, the property and evidence unit, victim crisis assistance and referrals, as well as walk-in inquiries.

During the move, from March 7 to 14, police say some services may be available at 110 Fairview Rd., while others will still be accessible at the Barrie Police Service’s current location at 29 Sperling Dr.

Officers say residents can call the Barrie police’s non-emergency line at 705-725-7025 to confirm which location to visit between March 7 and 14.

Story continues below advertisement