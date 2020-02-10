Suspect sought in Oliver, B.C., road rage incident

Send this page to someone via email

Oliver RCMP are searching for an alleged road rage suspect following a frightening incident for another driver in the South Okanagan last week.

RCMP say the victim driver was travelling southbound on Highway 97 near the Vaseux Lake rest area on Feb. 7 before 6 p.m. when they were tail-gated by a dark coloured pick-up truck.

READ MORE: Penticton RCMP seek suspect involved in downtown road rage incident

The driver pulled over to the side of the road on Tucelnuit Drive to allow the tail-gating driver to pass.

Police say that’s when the suspect driver also pulled over, got out of his vehicle and yelled at the victim driver, before allegedly kicking the victim’s vehicle.

1:57 Vancouver woman frustrated with police response after road rage incident Vancouver woman frustrated with police response after road rage incident

The suspect driver got back into his truck and drove away, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is described as: Caucasian, male, mid-’40s, short, stocky build, with dark coloured hair and facial hair, with a “smoker’s” voice.

READ MORE: Road rage incident puts one man in hospital in Kelowna

If anyone has information on this incident, they’re encouraged to contact the Oliver RCMP, 250-498-3422, or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).