Suspect sought in Oliver, B.C., road rage incident

Oliver RCMP are searching for an alleged road rage suspect following a frightening incident for another driver in the South Okanagan last week.
RCMP say the victim driver was travelling southbound on Highway 97 near the Vaseux Lake rest area on Feb. 7 before 6 p.m. when they were tail-gated by a dark coloured pick-up truck.
The driver pulled over to the side of the road on Tucelnuit Drive to allow the tail-gating driver to pass.
Police say that’s when the suspect driver also pulled over, got out of his vehicle and yelled at the victim driver, before allegedly kicking the victim’s vehicle.
The suspect driver got back into his truck and drove away, police said.
The suspect is described as: Caucasian, male, mid-’40s, short, stocky build, with dark coloured hair and facial hair, with a “smoker’s” voice.
If anyone has information on this incident, they’re encouraged to contact the Oliver RCMP, 250-498-3422, or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
